LASD warns against New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire: ‘Bullets shot up in the air do not just disappear’

In an annual reminder to residents, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials on Wednesday urged people not to fire their guns into the air to celebrate the new year.

“Bullets shot up in the air do not just disappear,” the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station warned in a post on its Facebook page. “They must land somewhere and could potentially take someone’s life.”

Yet despite cautioning revelers each year, New Year’s Eve is typically one of the busiest nights in the county for reports of illegal “celebratory” gunfire, sheriff’s officials said.

And it’s not just in L.A. County.

Every year, reports across the country surface of unsuspecting victims being injured or killed by falling bullets that were the result of celebrity gunfire.

Beyond the potentially deadly consequences, shooting a gun into the air is a crime and could potentially result in a felony charge, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who sees someone firing a gun in public or into the air should seek immediate shelter and call 911, officials said. Authorities warned people not to confront the shooter.

Additionally, residents are also being asked not to set off fireworks, which officials said can frighten seniors, veterans and pets.

And in a final reminder, law enforcement urged those celebrating the holiday to not drink and drive.

“There are so many options for getting home safely, it’s not worth the risk,” The Sheriff’s Station post read. “Celebrate responsibly and let’s all ring in 2021 safely!”