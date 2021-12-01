Laser blurs pilot’s vision, forces landing at Hollywood Burbank Airport, official says

Officials are investigating after a plane landed at Hollywood Burbank Airport after a pilot reported blurred vision after being hit by a laser on Dec. 1, 2021. (KTLA)

A plane landed safely at the Hollywood Burbank Airport after the pilot’s vision was impacted by a laser Wednesday night, according to an airport official.

The pilot’s vision was blurred by the laser, according to an airport official, and footage from Sky5 seemed to show that it was a Southwest Airlines plane that was affected.

The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Police responded to the initial report of a pilot being affected by the laser, then notified the FBI, whose agents are investigating, according to an FBI spokesperson.

No further details were available.