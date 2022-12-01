Rams legend Eric Dickerson (left), NBA Hall-of-Famer Pau Gasol (center) and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (right) shown in these undated images by Getty

Struggling to figure out what to get the sports fan in your life who already has everything? Prefer a memory over memorabilia?

If time is running out and you don’t want make a last-minute run to the mall, consider booking them a personalized message from Cameo.

Cameo gives customers the opportunity to receive customized messages from notable figures in entertainment and society, including many of the top athletes in the world.

Locally, stars of the hardwood, turf and ice can be booked to make a custom message for your loved one.

Prices range from as low as $10 to as much as several hundred dollars.

If you’ve never used the service, here’s how it works:

First you pick the celebrity or athlete you would like to get a message from. Upon your purchase, you’ll fill out a request form with important details about the person receiving the message, including name, career, hobbies, etc. Then you’ll wait for the video to be delivered.

You’ll want to keep the estimated time of delivery in mind; there are some options for an expedited return. Stars have seven days to complete the request, the website says, and you can pay extra to have a 24-hour turnaround.

Once you get the video sent to you, share it with your loved one. Cameo says they appreciate when you film their reaction and tag the business.

So which sports stars are on Cameo?

Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels

Bobby Grich: $45

Reggie Jackson: $300

Albert Pujols: can be booked for a live video call for around $2,000

National Football League

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers

National Basketball Association

Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers

National Hockey League

Los Angeles Kings

Have someone else in mind other than a local legend? Celebrities of all walks of life can be booked on Cameo, click here to search.

With just a few weeks left before the end of the year, many stars will be in high demand, so keep that in mind and no more procrastinating.