Cooler and cloudier conditions are coming to Southern California with periods of light rain and drizzle, along with a low chance for thunderstorms, between Tuesday and Thursday, before drier, warmer weather moves in for the weekend, the National Weather Service forecasts.

As the late season storm system moves southward, the chances of rainfall will increase across Ventura and Los Angeles counties Tuesday night through Thursday.

“Still high confidence in on and off rain for the area Tues-Thurs, with the peak of the rain falling Wed night-Thurs,” NWS said. “There is a 10-20% chance for thunderstorms too, and colder temps will allow for mtn snow, potentially at the Tejon Pass.”

Rainfall totals are expected to range between 0.25-0.50 inches along coastal and valley regions, and as much as an inch across the mountains and foothills. Snow levels are forecast to drop to elevations of 4,000-5,000 feet, with as much as 6 inches accumulating at higher elevations.

Motorists should be on the lookout for minor roadway flooding and hazardous conditions due to slick streets. Above 5,000 feet, winter driving conditions should be expected.

“To put this event in perspective, a May storm is not unheard of in the climate record,” the weather service said. “Looking at historical data for Downtown LA, about 40% of all Mays have had at least 0.10 inch of rainfall.”

As the threat of rain moves out of the region Thursday night, skies are expected to remain mostly clear as a general warming trend takes hold Friday through Monday.

Inland areas can expect temperatures in the 70s Sunday through Monday, with temps on the coast remaining cooler due to the marine influence.