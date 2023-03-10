Yet another storm is hitting Southern California on Friday, and though there won’t be nearly as much snow as two weeks ago, rain presents its own dangers.

Steady rain is expected Friday and Saturday, prompting the National Weather Service to warn of possible “significant road/urban & small stream flooding.”

“It won’t be one of those cold, wintery storms,” said KTLA Meteorologist Kaj Goldberg. “But nonetheless, we will see measurable rainfall.”

With the ground already saturated from previous storms, the NWS warned the public to protect their property from flooding, adding that drivers should never try to cross flooded roads.

Storm radar at 6 a.m. Friday. March 10, 2023.

Another concern is mudflows, including near the Fish Fire burn area in Duarte. The area is under a mudflow alert through 1 p.m. Saturday.

While the area is currently at the green level, prompting no restrictions, “residents are encouraged to monitor weather conditions and be alert to changes,” the city said in a news release.

While this storm will primarily bring rain, some snow is still expected above 10,000 feet in elevation, the NWS said. Below 5,000 feet, snow is expected to melt, and above that line, there is “significant avalanche danger.”

Mountain travel should be avoided, the NWS added.