Latino parents with chronic diseases fear COVID-19 as schools reopen

Students use tablets during an in-person English class at St. Anthony Catholic High School on March 24, 2021 in Long Beach.(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

They all say they suffer from several common concerns: They are Latino immigrant parents, live in working-class neighborhoods and fear for their lives as Los Angeles public schools reopen.

Some are cancer survivors with weakened immune systems. Others have chronic illnesses or have children with chronic illnesses. Some are allergic to vaccines.

They also have a question for school officials: If we get sick or die from COVID-19, who will take care of our children?

That’s the anxious thought that arises time and again for Karla Franco Hernández, a 40-year-old mother who has rheumatoid arthritis and says she’s allergic to vaccines. Sitting at her family’s dining room table recently, she meted out the multiple pills she takes daily. Despite her relatively young age, her life revolves around drugs, she said.

