Latinos now twice as likely as whites to get coronavirus in L.A. County

Latino residents of Los Angeles County are contracting the coronavirus at a much faster pace than other racial and ethnic groups, and are twice as likely to have contracted the virus than white residents.

“Latinx people are more than twice as likely as people who are white to be infected with the virus. And they also have had a steeper increase in their number of cases,” Barbara Ferrer, director of public health for Los Angeles County, said Thursday.

Black residents of L.A. County are also more likely to have been infected with the coronavirus than white residents, Ferrer said.

For every 100,000 Latino residents in L.A. County, more than 700 have been infected with the coronavirus; and for every 100,000 Black residents, nearly 400 have been infected, according to an age-adjusted analysis by county officials.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.