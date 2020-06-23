LAUSD board to decide whether to defund school police amid growing calls to eliminate on-campus officers

A uniformed and armed school police officer pepper-sprays students at a campus in Los Angeles. Is that excessive force, even police brutality, or a rare but justifiable de-escalation of an incident that otherwise could have become more dangerous?

As the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Board of Education debates the future of its 471-member police department Tuesday, two distinct interpretations are emerging from similar data on police involvement at schools: one points toward eliminating officers on campus; the other toward keeping them in place.

The seven-member L.A. Board of Education on Tuesday will consider three competing resolutions. Board member Monica Garcia has proposed essentially eliminating the department in a phased approach beginning July 1, 2021. Her plan has backing from activist groups, students and community members who’ve called for defunding the school police.

Their longtime campaign gained traction amid nationwide protests over police brutality under the banner of Black Lives Matter, spurred by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Two weeks ago, the leadership of the Los Angeles teachers union voted to do away with the $70-million school police department and use the funds for such needs as counselors and nurses.

Members of the public have been calling into the board's public Zoom meeting to express their support for the resolution. You can watch it here: https://t.co/Z6v0Y3ooTw — KTLA (@KTLA) June 23, 2020