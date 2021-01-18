LAUSD campuses ready to become COVID-19 vaccine centers, Supt. Beutner says

Los Angeles schools Supt. Austin Beutner on Monday pressed for using schools as COVID-19 vaccination centers, saying his 900 campuses are “ready to go” — a move that could speed up the reopening of in-person classes for students.

The Los Angeles Unified School District’s involvement in vaccine distribution could have the benefit of getting doses for teachers more quickly. As things stand, vaccines may be widely available for L.A. teachers in February. Beutner noted that teachers in other areas — including New York and Riverside — are already getting vaccinated. Others, including teachers in Long Beach, will be soon.

Students are unlikely to be immunized for some time because the vaccines have yet to be determined safe for children.

Beutner made his case to include schools in the vaccination effort as the COVID-19 pandemic courses through the county and as state and county officials grapple with a confusing and chaotic vaccine rollout amid growing concerns about the supply.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.