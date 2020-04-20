LAUSD confronts $200 million in coronavirus costs, grim budget future

People wait in line Friday to get meal packs provided by the Los Angeles Unified School District at the “grab-and-go” food center in front of Byrd Middle School in Sun Valley, part of the district’s exploding costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Unified School District is confronting an estimated $200 million in emergency coronavirus costs — after swiftly moving to provide computers for all students and food for their families — but it’s not clear from where crucial additional funding might ultimately come, Supt. Austin Beutner told The Times.

The mounting expenses will not immediately push the district’s $7.87-billion general fund into insolvency, but the unbudgeted spending probably violates state law requiring school systems to maintain a three-year balanced budget. Although state officials may relax those rules in the current crisis, they have not committed to covering the costs incurred by L.A. Unified — especially with state tax revenue plummeting.

“We know the crisis is having a big impact on the students and families we serve and it’s having a big impact on school budgets as well,” Beutner said.

The priority, he said, has been to address a community crisis — and sort out who pays the bills later, Beutner said.

