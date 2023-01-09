The Los Angeles Unified School District will begin offering an evening bus service for students starting on Monday.

The program, which is currently only available for Young Empowered Scholars Academy students, will provide a reliable form of transportation for children who have after-school tutoring, according to a news release.

“This service will be expanded to additional schools across the District in the coming weeks based on academic need,” the release states.

The new bus service will pick students up from school at either 4:45 p.m. or 6 p.m. The service will be available until the end of the school year.

Families interested in the service are encouraged to contact their child’s school for more information regarding eligibility and scheduled pick-ups time. Parents can also find more information on the LAUSD website.

Additional information regarding tutoring services offered at LAUSD schools can also be found online.