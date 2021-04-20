LAUSD enters next phase of school reopening plan

The Los Angeles Unified School District’s phased reopening plan continued Tuesday as more students returned to the classroom for the first time in more than a year.

One campus, Encino Charter Elementary School, was not only welcoming back students but preparing for a visit from LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner.

Grade levels K-1 returned Tuesday with higher grade levels scheduled to begin on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Students are required to take a coronavirus test before entering campus.

An appointment to receive a coronavirus vaccine through the district can be made at 213-328-3958.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 20, 2021.

