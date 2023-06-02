The Los Angeles Unified School District has reached an agreement with two of its largest labor partners on work-year calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.

Included in the calendars are a three-week long winter break for the next two years and three additional instructional days to each year in order to make up for the days lost during the strike in March 2023.

The calendars also include a voluntary Winter Recess Academy during the first week of winter break to provide targeted instruction and enrichment, meals and supervision for students.

“In implementing the instructional calendars, we remain committed to mitigating learning loss and recognizing economic challenges faced by many of our families,” LAUSD said in a statement. “The revised calendars prioritize student learning, support for working families and the needs of Los Angeles Unified employees.”

Under the tentative agreement, the first day of school for the 2023-2024 school year will be Monday, August 14. Winter break is set to begin on Monday, December 18, with school resuming on Monday, January 8, 2024. The last day of the 2023-2024 school year will be Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

