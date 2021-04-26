LAUSD middle and high schools reopen this week

Los Angeles Unified School District middle and high schools reopen this week after more than a yearlong pandemic-caused closure.

The older students will be the latest resume in-person learning, following the return of elementary school children earlier this month. It’s part of a phased reopening plan that will see students in each grade gradually return to classrooms throughout the week.

Students will come back to a host of coronavirus safety measures and a hybrid schedule that keeps them learning remotely on alternating days.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 26, 2021.

