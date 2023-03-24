More than 1,300 Los Angeles Unified School District campuses resumed classes on Friday following a three-day strike by union employees.

After contract talks stalled and no agreements were reached, negotiations between the school district and the Service Employees International Union, Local 99, resumed at L.A. City Hall with Mayor Karen Bass mediating the talks.

Local 99 represents around 30,000 teachers’ aides, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other support staff.

An SEIU board member tells KTLA that district officials have agreed to a 30 percent wage increase, but are pulling back on some stipulations, so no deal has yet been reached.

SEIU Local 99 is asking for a 30% wage increase and better working conditions. LAUSD has offered a 23% wage increase over the next five years. SEIU said its workers on average earn around $25,000 a year.

“We’re making sure both sides can try and reach an agreement,” said John Lewis, an LAUSD bus driver and bargaining member. “[Bass] is working really hard. She stayed with us as long as she could yesterday.”

LAUSD released a statement on Friday saying:

“As students and employees return to schools today, Los Angeles Unified officials continue to be in conversation with SEIU Local 99. We remain hopeful we will reach an equitable agreement that recognizes the hard work of our employees and maintains the financial stability of the district. We know that our students’ families and employees are counting on us to reach a resolution.”

Around 60,000 Los Angeles Unified School District employees on strike, calling for higher wages and better working conditions on March 23, 2023. (KTLA)

Despite the strike that forced around 400,000 students out of classes for three days, many parents are still standing in support of union employees in the nation’s second-largest school district.

“It’s obvious all over the schools that we’re really not putting the support where it’s needed and our children are suffering because of that,” said one LAUSD parent.

“Our workers at school, often they’re making less than kids in high school working at fast food jobs,” said Chris Acosta, an LAUSD teacher.

“I’m married with a spouse who helps, but we go check by check,” said Erica Cabrera, a special education assistant.

While the walkout is led by SEIU, United Teachers of Los Angeles, the union representing 34,000 LAUSD educators, also walked off the job in solidarity.

With service workers receiving the support of the teacher’s union and parents, union members say they’re ready to stage another strike if they can’t reach an agreement with the district.

“We’re willing to do whatever we have to do to get what we believe is fair for our members,” said Lewis.