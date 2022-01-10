LAUSD postpones athletic competitions as school set to resume amid COVID surge

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced on Sunday it will postpone athletic competitions during the students’ first week back on campus after winter break.

Students are returning to their schools amid a post-holiday coronavirus surge that has sent COVID-19 numbers skyrocketing in L.A. County.

At L.A. Unified, infection rates have climbed to 13.5% among students and staff — a nearly 10-fold increase since before the break.

The district has not announced any delays to in-person learning related to the surge, but recently mandated that all students and staff get tested ahead of their return to campus on Jan. 11.

In an email sent to parents Sunday night, LAUSD said it’s postponing and rescheduling all athletic competitions for the week of Jan. 10.

“We are actively monitoring cases due to the omicron variant and upgrading health and safety protocols to be in compliance with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health,” LAUSD says in the email.

Student athletes, drill and band members will be allowed to practice outdoors only and while wearing face masks.

“We will reevaluate our data and determine next steps before the end of the week,” the email from LAUSD reads. “Our goal is to resume athletic competitions as soon as possible.”

Campuses across L.A. County face new rules from the health department, which now requires all employees at public and private schools to wear medical-grade masks.

The county is also requiring students to mask up outdoors when it’s crowded.