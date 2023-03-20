LAUSD workers and supporters rallied in downtown Los Angeles to announce dates of a looming labor strike on March 14, 2023. (KTLA)

Los Angeles Unified School District officials said they are preparing for the “unfortunate reality” of school closures amid an imminent workers strike, but indicated they remain open to a resolution.

In a statement Sunday, the district said the outstanding issues posed from workers “could be resolved if both sides entered into good faith discussions between now and Tuesday,” when workers plan to begin a three-day strike.

Service Employees International Union, Local 99, which represents about 30,000 teachers’ aides, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other support staff will be participating in the strike. United Teachers of Los Angeles, the union representing 34,000 LAUSD educators, plan to honor the picket lines.

The potential strike would impact hundreds of thousands students at the nation’s second-largest school district and their families.

Schools would be closed with limited student meals and academic plans.

District officials said they are waiting on a state labor board to make a final decision by possibly Monday on whether the potential strike is legal.

Meanwhile, SEIU Local 99 members said they would protest the district’s alleged unfair labor practices and wages.

Also over the weekend, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced her support for LAUSD families if schools were to close.

“In the event Los Angeles Unified Schools are closed, we are ready to provide safe places and meals so students are cared for and parents can keep working,” the mayor said in a statement. “Schools are so much more than centers of education – they are a safety net for hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles families. We will make sure to do all we can to provide resources needed by the families of our city.”

LAUSD is urging parents to prepare for the potential school closure. Here are some resources available to students and parents if the strike where to take place.

Food and after school programs at L.A. City parks

L.A.’s Department of Recreation and Parks will offer 21 recreation centers to serve as Grab & Go locations Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

In addition, the department is also prepared to offer an after school club program at 20 rec centers. The program will be free and available to elementary school students from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the days of the potential strike.

Registration will be available Monday at 1 p.m., and slots are available on a first-registered, first-served basis.

The program is expected to include help with school work, recreation activities, lunch and snacks.

The following rec centers will serve elementary school students in the event of the strike:

Baldwin Hills RC, 5401 Highlight Place, Los Angeles, CA 90016

Chevy Chase RC, 4165 Chevy Chase Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90039

Delano Park RC, 15100 Erwin St., Van Nuys, CA 91411

Echo Park RC, 1632 Bellevue Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90026

EXPO Center, 3980 Bill Robertson Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90037

Fernangeles RC, 8851 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Sun Valley, CA 91352

Glassell Park RC, 3650 Verdugo Rd, Los Angeles CA 90065

Granada Park RC, 16730 Chatsworth, Granada Hills, CA 91344

Highland Park RC, 6150 Piedmont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90042

Jackie Tatum Harvard RC, 1535 W 62nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047

Lanark Park RC, 21816 Lanark St. Canoga Park, CA 91304

Lincoln Park RC, 3501 Valley Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90031

Mason Park RC, 10500 Mason Ave. Chatsworth, CA 91311

Normandie Park RC, 1550 S. Normandie Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90006

North Hollywood RC, 11430 Chandler Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91601

Oakwood Park RC, 767 California Ave., Venice, CA 90291

Pan Pacific Park RC, 7600 Beverly Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90036

Poinsettia Park RC, 7341 Willoughby Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046

Ritchie Valens RC, 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd. Pacoima, CA 91331

Robertson Park RC, 1641 Preuss Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90035

Rosecrans Park RC, 840 W 149th Street, Gardena, CA 90247

Ross Snyder RC, 1501 E 41st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011

St Andrews Park RC, 8701 St Andrews Place, Los Angeles, CA 90047

Studio City RC, 12621 Rye St. Studio City, CA 91604

Sunland Park RC, 8651 Foothill Blvd. Sunland CA 91040

Tarzana Park RC, 5655 Vanalden Ave. Tarzana, CA 91356

Valley Plaza Park RC, 12240 Archwood St., North Hollywood, CA 91605

Van Nuys Sherman Oaks RC, 14201 Houston St. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Vineyard Park RC, 2942 Vineyard Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90016

Wilmington Park RC, 325 N Neptune Ave., Wilmington, CA 90744

Every Body Plays program extended at L.A. County Parks

Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will extend the hours of its Every Body Plays programs at 16 parks during the days of the potential strike.

It’s a free drop-in program where children between 7 and 17 can participate in sports, gams, arts and crafts. Participants can also receive a free grab-n-go breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sites below will operate from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Belvedere Park, 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave. Los Angeles, CA 9002

City Terrace Park, 1126 N. Hazard Ave, E. Los Angeles, CA 90063

Obregon Park, 4021 E. First St. Los Angeles, CA 90063

Saybrook Park, 6250 East Northside Dr. East Los Angeles, CA 90022

Ruben Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90023

Athens Park, 12603 S. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90061

Bethune Park, 1244 E. 61st St. Los Angeles, CA 9000

Helen Keller Park, 1045 W. 126th St Los Angeles, CA 90044

Jesse Owens Park, 9651 S. Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90047

Earvin Magic Johnson Park, 905 E. El Segundo Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90059

Roosevelt Park, 7600 Graham Ave. Los Angeles CA 90001

Ted Watkins Park, 1335 E. 103rd St. Los Angeles, CA 90002

Leon H Washington Park, 8908 S. Maie Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90002

Victoria Park, 419 Martin Luther King Jr. St. Carson, CA 90746

El Cariso Park, 13100 Hubbard St. Sylmar, CA 91342

Crescenta Valley Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. Glendale, CA 91214

Free zoo admission

The Los Angeles Zoo will officer free admission to LAUSD students from kindergarten to 12th grades well as a Community Safari Program for grades K through 5th.

Accompanying chaperones will only have to pay $5.

Students will need to show proof of enrollment by printing their school ID card, report card, school newsletter or something similar.

The complimentary admission will be offered only on days LAUSD schools are impacted by the pending closures. Tickets must be purchased in person at the L.A. Zoo box office, as the discount is only for a limited time and is not available online.

The Community Safari Day will offer fun activities and crafts while students learn about their favorite animals. It will be offered Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for the program is $50 per student. Space is limited and online advance registration is required.

Any fees paid for future dates will be refunded if the strike does not occur, but no refunds will be permitted for other cancellations.

Spend the day at the library

Los Angeles Public libraries will be open during normal business hours during the days of the potential strike. In addition to regularly scheduled events for children and teens, libraries will also be prepared to engage students and families with “fun and educational hands-on activities such as science bingo, building-brick challenges or word games, crafts and more.”

The library also offers many digital resources that can be accessed from home or at library computers, including tutoring and e-books.

All LAUSD students have an assisted Student Success Card that allows them to access all of the library resources.

For library locations, hours and programs, visit the system’s website.

For more information from LAUSD about how the potential strike could affect students and their families, click here.