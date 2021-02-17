LAUSD proposes COVID-19 vaccine site for county school workers at SoFi stadium as it launches effort in Echo Park

The Los Angeles Unified School District proposed a massive COVID-19 vaccination site for the county’s school workers at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium Wednesday, when the district launches its first effort to provide eligible employees shots at the Royball Learning Center in Echo Park.

The Central L.A. location at 9 a.m. will start administering the Moderna vaccine to LAUSD employees 65 and older, as well as those working at COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, according to district officials.

Beginning March 1, educators and child-care workers will join the pool of people in the county eligible to get inoculated against COVID-19.

Qualified LAUSD employees should be notified by email to schedule an appointment.

While it’s unclear how an ongoing shortage of shots could affect LAUSD’s efforts, the district announced on Wednesday that it had been working with the city of Inglewood, the Los Angeles Rams and Hollywood Park in preparing a large-scale vaccination site on the grounds of SoFi Stadium.

That operation would have the capacity to vaccinate more than 10,000 people a day and would serve public and private school teachers, administrators and other school personnel in the county, according to LAUSD.

Cedars-Sinai and Anthem Blue Cross will support the undertaking.

The school district said it had already asked the county to authorize the vaccination site earlier this week.

Coronavirus rates in L.A. County dipped low enough Tuesday to allow for the reopening of elementary schools, but LAUSD — the nation’s second largest school district — continues to negotiate with union officials.

District Superintendent Austin Beutner and union leaders have emphasized that vaccines should be available to workers before in-person classes can resume.

SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias said the proposed effort in Inglewood “would mark a major step forward to protect our most vulnerable communities and begin the process for an eventual safe return to in-person classes.”