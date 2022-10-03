Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, Albero Carvalho, is set to update the public Monday at 4:30 p.m. on the recent cyberattack and data release the district suffered.

The attack and system outage on LAUSD was first reported on Sept. 5, and caused cybersecurity experts and information technology employees to shut down the district’s computer systems in an attempt to remove any traces of the hack.

More recently, the crime syndicate, which stole an undisclosed amount of personal and private information, released the data online, according to the district superintendent.