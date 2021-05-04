LAUSD retreats from plan to extend school year amid teacher opposition, lukewarm support from parents

Teachers union President Cecily Myart-Cruz, left, and L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner inspect COVID-19 safety preparations at Panorama High School in March. Beutner had wanted a longer school year, but the union opposed it based on a survey of members.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles school officials recommend abandoning an effort to extend the next school year by two weeks in the face of opposition from employees and lukewarm parent support.

District administrators signaled their retreat in reports filed in advance of Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.

“Based on extensive stakeholder feedback … a districtwide extension of the school year for additional student and educator learning time will not be possible at this time,” stated a staff report signed by Chief of Human Resources Linda Del Cueto and Chief Academic Officer Alison Yoshimoto-Towery.

Senior district administrators had pushed for the extension, which would have included extra learning time for students and training days for teachers.

