LAUSD rolls out school-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics for employees and students 12 and older

The Los Angeles Unified School District on Monday launched school-based vaccination clinics to provide COVID-19 shots to students 12 and older and employees.

Mobile vaccination teams will be visiting every LAUSD middle and high school campus to offer first and second doses of the vaccine to eligible students.

LAUSD’s mobile vaccine clinics is one way the district is trying to keep kids and staff protected against COVID-19 since in-person learning has resumed. All LAUSD employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 15. They will also still be required to get tested regularly for coronavirus — regardless of vaccination status.

“We are committed to working with our health experts to making sure that we are agile and staying ahead of it rather than reacting to it,” Megan K. Reilly, interim superintendent of LAUSD, said at a news conference Monday.

Edwin, a student at Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in El Sereno, received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic set up inside the school’s gymnasium on Monday.

“I decided to get it because of my brother he just started school, he entered kinder. I wanted to protect just in case. I just wanted to make sure he was safe and also my family,” Edwin Baca told KTLA.

Between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22, there were more than 3,100 COVID-19 infections reported at LAUSD schools, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Those interested in making a vaccination appointment can visit the district’s Daily Pass app or call 213-328-3958.