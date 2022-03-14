LAUSD says it’s working to end indoor masking requirement but rules remain in place

Students across California returned to classrooms without masks Monday — but not all.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is one of the districts keeping indoor masking rules in place for now.

In a statement Friday, district officials said they are “currently working with labor partners and other stakeholders to transition from required indoor masking to a strong recommendation for indoor masking, aligned with current guidance from the State of California and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.”

The state stopped requiring masks indoors at schools last week. The L.A. County Department of Public Health also aligned with the state, and shifted to strongly recommending — but no longer requiring — indoor masking at child care sites and K-12 schools.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 14, 2022.