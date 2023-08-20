Los Angeles Unified School District will be closed on Monday due to Tropical Storm Hilary, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Schools across the district are expected to re-open on Tuesday.

“This was not an easy decision. Los Angeles Unified recognizes the unique, unprecedented nature of Tropical Storm Hilary, which has garnered city, county and state declarations and emergencies,” the district said.

To ensure the children continue their studies, the district announced that teachers will upload activities for students and additional resources for families on Schoology, a learning management system used throughout district schools, by 10: 30 a.m. on Monday.

Due to the tropical storm, significant rainfall is expected to continue Sunday and into Monday in Los Angeles.

Multiple areas, like Northridge, Van Nuys and Beverly Hills, already received multiple inches of rain during the morning and early afternoon hours. Officials expected rain to intensify Sunday evening.

Multiple weather advisories for L.A. County have been issued, including a Flash Flood and Tropical Storm warnings.