LAUSD set to launch coronavirus-tracking app that generates a code for students to enter campus

The Los Angeles school district says it’s ready to launch a Microsoft-supported “Daily Pass” app when campuses reopen, enabling officials to quickly isolate anyone at a school who has symptoms of COVID-19 or has contracted the virus, an important component to safely reopening schools, Supt. Austin Beutner said Monday.

The long-awaited app was first announced in August, and has been put forth publicly as imminently ready to go several times only to be pulled back again.

Beutner has explained the repeated delays as the district taking advantage of an opportunity to refine the app — something that made sense given that campuses were not open and the need for the app was less pressing.

But in his latest announcement he said the app was ready and would be instrumental in coordinating student and employee health checks, coronavirus tests and vaccinations.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.