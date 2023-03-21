Despite last-minute negotiations that went into the evening Monday, the Los Angeles Unified School District was unable to come to agreement with the union representing thousands of its employees to avert a work stoppage.

On Tuesday morning, the LAUSD strike began, shutting down hundreds of schools and creating hardships for hundreds of thousands of parents.

Demonstrators could be seen picketing under the rain as early as 5:30 a.m. in Van Nuys, video showed.

Lynneier Boyd-Peterson, a striking bus driver who braved the rain to picket in Van Nuys, said she and fellow workers are tired of being understaffed and underpaid.

“Some of our bus drivers are actually homeless, some of them can’t pay their bills, they can’t even pay their mortgage,” she said. “It’s impossible.”

Boyd-Peterson added that she is saddened by how the school closures will affect students and parents.

“We love our students and we’re here for the students. But if we can’t properly take care of our kids, how can we properly come here and work as well?” Boyd-Peterson said. “We are asking the parents to please stand with us because if we can take care of our families properly, we can actually take care of their families as well.”

The strike had been in the works for several weeks, and union reps identified Tuesday as the first day of what is tentatively planned to be a three-day stoppage.

It includes the support of as many as 60,000 employees of the school district who are members of both the Local 99 of Service Employees International Union and United Teachers Los Angeles.

The unions represent both educators and school district employees, including bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and teaching aids.

At the center of the dispute is Local 99 union demands for improved wages.

“The union is asking for a 30% wage increase plus a $2 per hour additional raise for the lowest-paid workers,” according to the Los Angeles Times. The Times said most of the Local 99 workers make an average of $25,000 with many working part time.

The teachers union is not directly involved in the wage dispute, but its union leaders said it would honor the stoppage and stand with fellow school district employees in solidarity, refusing to cross picket lines.

Monica Vieira is one of those teachers showing her support.

“They are the people who make our schools run. Our schools are dirty because we can’t keep them staffed. Our children deserve better than this, these people deserve better than this, we have to be here to support them,” Vieira said. “Parents, we have to take care of these people, we have to take care of them because they take care of our babies.”

Los Angeles Unified is the second-largest school district in the nation and it’s estimated that more than 500,000 students are expected to be affected by the strike.

The closure of schools will likely leave many parents scrambling to make arrangements for their children.

The school district has released a list of resources for families during the three-day strike, including information about student supervision and meal pickups. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said some city parks and recreation centers would be opened to serve as after-school program centers.

The Los Angeles Zoo is also offering free admission and a “Community Safari Day” for elementary students affected by the shutdown.

A full list of resources available throughout the LAUSD strike can be found here.