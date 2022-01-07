LAUSD students can pick up free at-home rapid COVID tests Saturday

The Los Angeles Unified School District is giving out free, at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits ahead of students’ return to school after winter break.

The test kits were available Friday and will also be given out from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 63 different “Grab & Go sites.” A map of the locations can be found here.

The district is mandating all students get tested, regardless of vaccination status, in order to return to school in person on Jan. 10 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and concerns over the omicron variant.

A video tutorial on how to use the rapid test, which produces results in minutes, is available on LAUSD’s website here.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 7, 2021.