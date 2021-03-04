LAUSD students can resume outdoor sports, Supt. Beutner says

High school students in the Los Angeles Unified School District can resume practices and competitions for outdoor sports, Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Wednesday.

“Allowing students to resume athletic competition is not a decision we made lightly … the opportunity for young adults to be with friends and teammates while participating in sport might help east the anxiety and isolation many are feeling,” part of a statement issued by the school district read.

Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 4, 2021.