LAUSD Sup. Austin Beutner provides coronavirus update after CA releases guidance on reopening schools

Los Angeles Unified School District, Superintendent Austin Beutner provided an update on how the coronavirus crisis has affected the agency after California officials released much-anticipated guidance on the reopening of schools in the fall.

During his briefing Monday morning, Beutner discussed the newly graduated class of 2020, online learning and upcoming summer school.

About 26,000 students graduated from LAUSD schools, two-thirds of whom will enroll directly into college, according to the district.

He acknowledged that the pandemic made celebrating culminations a little tricky, but that students and their families found a way to commemorate their accomplishments.

“While we wish everyone – students, their families and staff – could all gather together

and celebrate, unfortunately, we can’t right now. But each of our school communities is

finding a way to recognize something special in every student,” Beutner said.

“The Class of 2020, led by Student Board Member Frances Suavillo, used their creative

energy and held a virtual prom. Students from schools across Los Angeles Unified

dressed up for the occasion, listened to music, chatted with their friends, and shared

photos and memories. Magic Johnson even stopped by to share his support.”

Nearly all students have been connected for online learning amid the pandemic and more than 80,000 students are enrolled in summer school, which begins on June 24. This year is the first time summer school is being offered to all students, Beutner has said.

The superintendent also highlighted another milestone in the district’s meal program, noted that it will soon pass the milestone of 30 million meals.

When students return to classrooms in the fall, things could look vastly different. In addition to requirements for physical distancing, the state plans to supply every school and child care center with no-touch thermometers, hand sanitizer, face shields for every teacher, cloth face coverings for staff and students, and tight-fitting N95 masks for health care professionals in schools.

The state cannot order schools to close, but it can offer recommendations for districts to follow on reopening. School districts opted to close when Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order and developed distance-learning plans on the fly.

The guidance asks schools to try to keep students 6 feet apart at all times — in class, in the hallways and at recess. It also says schools should consider installing “portable hand-washing stations” as part of a rigorous hygiene regime urging students and staff to wash their hands before and after eating, coughing, sneezing, being outside and using the restroom.

The state also suggests staggering arrival times to minimize contact between students, staff and families and serving meals in classrooms or outdoors rather than in cafeterias. It calls for intensified cleaning and disinfecting — at least daily — of frequently touched surfaces on school buses and in buildings, such as door handles, light switches, student desks and chairs.

Many of the measures had been hinted at previously. But the guidelines prepared by California’s Department of Health offered the most formal reopening framework so far for school districts.

Beutner said last week is that reopening schools in his district will be risky without a vaccine.

Check back for updates on this developing story.