LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner to step down when contract up June 30

Supt. Austin Beutner, shown at a news conference earlier this month, has announced the opening of a vaccination site targeted at district employees.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner, who has guided the nation’s second-largest school district through a tumultuous year of coronavirus-forced school closures, will step down as leader of the nation’s second-largest school system when his contract expires in June, The Times has learned.

Beutner announced his decision in a letter Wednesday to the Board of Education.

“As the son of a public-school teacher and the product of a great public education, it has been an honor to serve as Superintendent of Los Angeles Unified for the past three years. It is the most rewarding job I’ve held during my nearly 40-year career,” Beutner said in the letter.

“I believe that it is fitting that a new superintendent should have the privilege of welcoming students back to school in the fall. I respectfully request that my contract end as planned on June 30,” he said. “In the meantime, I will remain focused on the task of ensuring that schools reopen in the safest way possible while helping in a seamless leadership transition.”

