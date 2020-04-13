LAUSD schools to remain closed for through summer as courses continue online, Superintendent Beutner says

Los Angeles Unified School District campuses will remain closed for the remainder of the school year and courses through the summer will continue online amid ongoing coronavirus concerns, Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Monday morning.

In addition, students will not be penalized for not having access to services they need to complete courses, and no student will receive a failing grade for the spring semester.

Graduation ceremonies will also be conducted virtually, “at least for now,” Beutner said.

School’s in the nation’s second-largest school district closed on March 16 amid the coronavirus crisis, and students transitioned to online learning. At the time, the superintendent said they would remain closed at least until May 1.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on April 1 announced that California schools were expected to remain closed for the rest of the academic year and that teachers should concentrate on teaching from afar.

Beutner said students were back learning at home after spring break and that schools would reopen when it is “safe and appropriate” to do so.

He said he will be seeking student input for how to celebrate the culmination of graduating seniors amid the pandemic.