LAUSD Superintendent Beutner to address district’s coronavirus response

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner on Monday is expected to provide an update on the district’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

In past weekly addresses, the superintendent has addressed ongoing school closures and how the district is facing $200 million in extra costs related to the emergency.

On Monday, the district announced that the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation is offering a $250,000 challenge grant to help provide meals through the LAUSD’s Grab & Go food centers.

The foundation contributed $250,000 earlier this month and has committed the same amount as a challenge grant, meaning the renowned TV producer and writer will match other donations the district can raise up to that amount.

So far, the Grab & Go program has provided more than 13 million meals to students and families amid the district-wide closure, making it largest distributor of meals in California. With the establishment of the LA Students Most in Need charity, the district has also been able to provide toys, books, baby supplies, sports gear and internet access for students who need them.

“Just $20 will provide a week’s worth of lunches to a hungry child,” Beutner said in a news release Monday. “The need is great, and any contribution will help.”

In the past, the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation has supported LAUSD schools through its Young Sheldon STEM Initiative, a program that teaches coding to elementary school students and college preparation exams for students at the Girls Academic Leadership Academy, officials said.

To donate to the latest effort, text NEED to 76278 or visit LAStudentsMostInNeed.org.

LA Students Most in Need received $1 million from @reedhastings, $300,000 from @TMobile and $250,000 from #ChuckLorre this past week. Thank you for helping those most in need. pic.twitter.com/Oc8pwQ2aIX — Austin Beutner (@AustinLASchools) April 27, 2020

Update on April 27th

Actualización del 27 de abril pic.twitter.com/z1xDlsz08e — Austin Beutner (@AustinLASchools) April 27, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.