‘Cuts will cause direct harm’: LAUSD warns of consequences of diminished funding due to pandemic

“Cuts will cause direct harm, which may not be apparent right away, but [students] will suffer, as will society as a whole,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said Monday.

The district is bracing for diminished funding due to state budget cuts.

Previous:

In his weekly briefing on Monday, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner planned to discuss how state budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 outbreak could affect local schools.

More than half of a $14 billion cut proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to come at the expense of public education.

LAUSD is set to begin its summer session online on June 24.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

