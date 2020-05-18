‘Cuts will cause direct harm’: LAUSD warns of consequences of diminished funding due to pandemic

Update:

“Cuts will cause direct harm, which may not be apparent right away, but [students] will suffer, as will society as a whole,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said Monday.

The district is bracing for diminished funding due to state budget cuts.

Previous:

In his weekly briefing on Monday, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner planned to discuss how state budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 outbreak could affect local schools.

More than half of a $14 billion cut proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to come at the expense of public education.

LAUSD is set to begin its summer session online on June 24.

