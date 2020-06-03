LAUSD superintendent to provide updates on the return to schools

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner is set to discuss issues involving the return to schools during a briefing at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Education officials have said schools will look very different when students return amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles County Office of Education offered recommendations that districts can use as a reference when they get the green light to reopen. They include reduced class sizes to ensure physical distancing, required face masks, handwashing schedules and students attending school in shifts.

And though there still hasn’t been an official date for resuming in-person classes, the next school year starts Aug. 18.

Gov. Gavin Newsom in April announced officials were considering starting the next school year as early as July or early August.

The state has allowed dozens of counties, including L.A. County, to reopen spaces faster during Stage 2 of the economic recovery plan. Counties granted permission can choose to allow schools to reopen— but with modifications.

California Department of Public Health has yet to release guidance for reopening schools.

The University of Southern California announced Tuesday it will resume in-person classes for the fall semester on Aug. 17, with face coverings required and almost every undergraduate in-person class also offered online.

Most schools in the state have been shuttered since March, with learning continuing remotely. But the transition online has highlighted disparities in access to technology and internet connections. And many residents have reported struggling to keep their children on pace academically, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.