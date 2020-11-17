LAUSD Supt. Beutner: Campuses unlikely to reopen when ‘malls receive more focus than public schools’

The reopening of Los Angeles campuses remains unlikely if the state’s priorities during the pandemic don’t change, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner said Monday.

“Eight months into a pandemic that’s likely to stretch well into next year, our priorities are misplaced when malls receive more focus than the public schools that provide children with the foundation of literacy, math and critical thinking skills they need to succeed in school and in life,” Beutner said.

He added, “California needs to recognize the vital role schools play in the lives of children and working families and make students the priority.”

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 17, 2020.

A robust system of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing is needed to reopen schools in the safest way possible. pic.twitter.com/SvCSI3wzk6 — Austin Beutner (@AustinLASchools) November 16, 2020