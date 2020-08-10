LAUSD Supt. Beutner holds news conference with start of school year a week away

With the new school year just a week away, the Los Angeles Unified School District’s superintendent planned to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

Superintendent Austin Beutner said he’ll offer a “quick update on the community health factors we’re monitoring, which will give us a sense of when it may be appropriate for students to return to school facilities.”

He’ll also discuss the return of classes for the nation’s second-largest school district, which are set to begin virtually on Aug. 18.

While California allows elementary schools to apply for waivers to offer in-person classes, L.A. County health officials have said they will not accept any applications, citing the local rate of coronavirus cases.

Beutner previously outlined the online structure of classes. The first two days will be slated for orientation and distribution of textbooks, devices and other materials.

