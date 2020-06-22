LAUSD Supt. Austin Beutner discusses task force on school policing

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner on Monday morning discussed a task force that will focus on school policing.

Last week, Beutner announced the creation of the task force to review the budget, policy and practice of school police amid a national conversation about brutality at the hands of law enforcement.

He also announced that he will be recommending that the School Board eliminate the use of pepper spray and a policy allowing carotid holds on campuses. Random wanding at schools will be eliminated on July 1.

“It’s time to look at different approaches,” Beutner said during his weekly address.

He said he will be asking the task force to add experienced counselors to school campuses to mentor students and help deescalate incidents. Beutner added that LAUSD could shift 10% of its school police budget to try the initiative without “significant changes.”

The task force will focus on understanding the role of police in schools, review training and polices of school police, look at safety efforts in other school districts, gather perspectives of students, staff and families and consider new approaches to school policing.

In addition, the task force will be making recommendations for the future of public safety on campuses.

“No person should feel the presence of a safety officer on a campus as an indictment of them or their character,” Beutner said Monday. “Students deserve to be heard on this topic and their views taken into account.”

During his weekly address, Beutner also discussed how cuts to education across the state will impact students.