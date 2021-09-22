LAUSD, teachers reach tentative agreement that includes 5% raise, pandemic-related bonuses

L.A. teachers union President Cecily Myart-Cruz reviews campus-safety measures at Panorama High with then-Supt. Austin Beutner in March. Safety measures were key to the labor pact announced Wednesday by Myart-Cruz and the school district. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Teachers in the Los Angeles school district would receive a 5% raise and bonuses under a tentative agreement announced Wednesday by L.A. Unified and the teachers union.

The proposed union contract also would update pandemic-related safety protocols, including the frequency of coronavirus testing among teachers and staff, and would provide union endorsement of a district policy that entitles students in quarantine to receive live instruction.

Union members will vote on the deal starting Sept. 30. The agreement also must be approved by the Board of Education for the nation’s second-largest school system. The board’s approval is expected.

United Teachers Los Angeles represents more than 30,000 teachers, librarians, nurses and counselors. The raise would go to all of them, as would a one-time $2,000 stipend for the current school year and an additional $500 bonus, called a technology stipend, that is being assigned to the prior academic year. Schooling last year took place almost entirely under remote learning conditions, making use of computers and, sometimes, internet access provided by the school system.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.