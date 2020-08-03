LAUSD, teachers union reach tentative agreement over distance learning

The teachers union and the Los Angeles school district have reached a tentative agreement over rules for instruction in the fall, according to a source close to the negotiations.

Under the pact, students engaged in distance learning in Los Angeles would have a more predictable learning schedule — more like a regular school day — even though their campuses will remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Details of the agreement are expected to be announced later Monday. A pact would resolve a major hurdle that was creating uncertainty among parents and teachers alike as the Aug. 18 start of the school year quickly approaches.

The union has said it will put any agreement to a vote of its membership. It was not clear Monday morning whether the school board also would approve a deal or whether approval would be delegated to Supt. Austin Beutner. The school board is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

