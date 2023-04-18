Around 60,000 Los Angeles Unified School District employees on strike, calling for higher wages and better working conditions on March 23, 2023. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles Unified School District and the union representing approximately 35,000 educators have reached a tentative agreement that will substantially increase salaries, both sides announced Tuesday morning.

The agreement includes a 21% salary increase for all United Teachers Los Angeles members, reductions on class sizes and “increasing mental health and counseling services in order to better support the needs of students,” LAUSD said in a news release.

It comes a month after a strike involving UTLA and the union representing bus drivers, custodians and teaching assistants shut down L.A. public schools for three days. The day after that strike ended, both sides reached a deal that gave SEIU Local 99 employees a roughly 30% pay increase.

UTLA members who walked off the job in solidarity with SEIU Local 99 were not part of that agreement.

“This agreement with UTLA is a necessary step not only to make Los Angeles Unified the district of choice for families but also the district of choice for teachers and employees,” Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said in a statement. “I am grateful that we reached an agreement with UTLA in a manner that reflects the dedicated work of our employees, provides a better academic experience for our students and raises the standards of compensation in Los Angeles and across the country.”

Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and Service Employees International Union 99 members rally outside the LAUSD headquarters in Los Angeles Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Thousands of service workers backed by teachers began a three-day strike against the Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday, shutting down education for a half-million students in the nation’s second-largest school system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Union leaders address thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and Service Employees International Union 99 members during a rally outside the LAUSD headquarters in Los Angeles Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Thousands of service workers backed by teachers began a three-day strike against the Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday, shutting down education for a half-million students in the nation’s second-largest school system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, LAUSD Superintendant Alberto Carvalho and Max Arias, SEIU Dirtector of Local 99 hold a join press conference following a tentative deal struck between the district and union members on March 24, 2023. (LAUSD)

In its statement, UTLA thanked members for being willing to walk off the job while lobbing sharp criticism at Carvalho and LAUSD leadership.

“While Carvalho and the district spent the past year ignoring and undermining educators, students, and parents, we were fighting for a fair contract that meets the urgent needs of today and builds a strong foundation for public schools,” UTLA said. “This agreement is the result of all of us standing up for students who need the most support.”

The deal includes:

A 21% ongoing wage increase: 3% effective July 1, 2022 4% effective January 1, 2023 3% effective July 1, 2023 4% effective January 1, 2024 3% effective July 1, 2024 4% effective January 1, 2025

Additional $20,000 ongoing increase for nurses

Additional $3,000 ongoing increase for school psychologists, psychiatric social workers, PSA counselors and other special services providers

Additional $2,500 ongoing increase for special education teachers

Additional $1,500 ongoing increase for early education teachers

In addition, LAUSD and UTLA reached agreement on these items:

Class size reduction of two students in all academic classes, grades TK-12

Additional counselor to provide college counseling in all high schools with 900 or more students

Additional allocations of psychiatric social workers, pupil services and attendance counselors, academic counselors and school psychologists

​​Additional professional development through banked time Tuesdays every week at every school

Staffing incentives for dual language and ASL Programs: $5,400 per year for qualified dual language program teachers providing content instruction in the target language – including those providing content instruction in ASL $1,000 per year for dual language program teachers providing content instruction in English



The agreement still must be ratified by UTLA bargaining unit members and the Los Angeles Unified Board of Education.