LAUSD to get enough staff COVID-19 vaccines to reopen elementary schools

The Los Angeles school district will get the COVID-19 vaccines it needs by the end of next week to inoculate staff and reopen its elementary schools, according to an official in the administration of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The expected arrival of those doses lines up closely with the district’s April 9 target date for reopening campuses, but the timeline would be tight if local officials waited until school district employees achieved maximum immunity, which takes five to six weeks after the first dose of the two vaccines most widely available.

A return to campus also could be derailed by ongoing negotiations with employee unions.

L.A. Unified is being prioritized for doses because it serves such a high proportion of students from low-income families and with high needs, said the official who requested anonymity because he was not yet authorized to release the information.

