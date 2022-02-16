LAUSD to keep outdoor mask mandate in place through this week, but changes may be coming

A father waits with his son to be tested for the coronavirus at Northridge Middle School in Northridge in this undated photo. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Unified School District will keep its outdoor mask mandate in place through the rest of the week, despite county health officials lifting that requirement at K-12 schools effective Wednesday, said Supt. Alberto Carvalho.

The district will consult with expert advisors and consider later this week whether it would be appropriate to lift the outdoor mask mandate as early as the beginning of next week, Carvalho said during a visit Wednesday morning to Fremont High School in South Los Angeles. He said it was premature to discuss the parameters for lifting the indoor mask mandate.

Carvalho announced the decision in an update posted on Twitter Tuesday night, saying that the district “will keep the current guidelines in place for the remainder of this week and will announce changes to our outdoor masking guidance as early as next week.”

“Los Angeles Unified has remained aligned with our health partners throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote. “I will continue to coordinate with our medical director, Dr. Smita Malhotra, and Los Angeles County officials as our positivity rates from the Omicron variant decrease.”

