LAUSD to prohibit cloth face masks for students starting Monday

Third grade students wear masks at Montara Avenue Elementary School.(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Students in Los Angeles Unified School District will now be prohibited from wearing cloth masks, according to an announcement distributed Saturday by the district.

Starting Monday, students must wear “well-fitted, non-cloth masks with a nose wire” at all times, including outdoors. District officials said surgical masks or higher-grade masks were acceptable, and that such masks would be available to students upon request.

“Our in-school [coronavirus infection] rates have dropped but we are continuing to be diligent and agile in creating the safest learning environment,” said Shannon Haber, a spokesperson for LAUSD.

The shift away from cloth masks was prompted by guidance from L.A. County health authorities, Haber said.

