Monday marks the first day of in-person learning for many students in the Los Angeles Unified School District and parents are wondering about COVID-19 safety measures.

With the opening of school this month unfolding under the shadow of the surging delta variant, many students and their parents are worried about mask mandates, positive coronavirus test results, illnesses, vaccines, quarantines and outbreaks.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 15, 2021.