Members of a union that represents Los Angeles Unified School District workers along with the United Teachers of Los Angeles plan to announce dates of an upcoming strike at a rally Wednesday evening.

SEIU Local 99 members voted in February to authorize a strike and thousands signed a strike commitment saying they are ready to take action.

“LAUSD has continued to harass and threaten SEIU Local 99 members engaging in union activities for a fair contract. In response, our SEIU Local 99 bargaining team has called for a 3-day unfair practice charges strike,” union members explained on their website.

They said they are striking for three days to show the district they are “fed up” and want to demand respect for their work. They aim to call out the district’s unfair practices they say include threats, interrogation and surveillance of members who participated in last month’s strike vote.

The strike would mean a walkout of as many as 65,000 workers and force the shutdown of Los Angeles public schools, the L.A. Times reported.

District officials, meanwhile, are discussing plans to offer two optional days of school over spring break, known as acceleration days, the newspaper reported.

Parents Supporting Teachers, the largest advocacy group supporting LAUSD teachers and families, on Wednesday said they stand with the unions’ efforts.

“There is not one parent in this school district who wants a strike, not one. And while we aren’t budget specialists, we see a constant rolling out of new programs, new logos, acceleration days and other initiatives that cost huge amounts of money when the true value of our schools are the people inside,” the advocacy group said in a statement. “This isn’t 2019, and we are tired and scared, but we know more than ever how valuable the people in our schools are, and we will support them.”

The rally will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at downtown L.A.’s Grand Park.