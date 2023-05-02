LAUSD unveiled its new mobile app on Tuesday, giving families and educators real-time information and new accessibility features.

The LAUSD Mobile App 3.0 will have a new resource menu that features new FAFSA accessibility and significant upgrades in Parent Portal web access.

Upgrades in Parent Portal access will help establish relationships with families through school workshops, programming and recruitment of over 12,000 parent volunteers, the school district said in a statement.

Real-time information on student attendance, bus routes and individualized education plans will also be available through the new app.

“The most important thing a school and district can do is provide parents with offerings, resources and the most up-to-date information about their child,” said LAUSD Board President Jackie Goldberg. “The LAUSD Mobile App 3.0…streamlines pertinent information, so families are equipped with the power of knowledge to inform their decisions.”

Up-to-date information can also be found on the school district’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.