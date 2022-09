Third Street Elementary School in Hancock Park was selected to pilot a program that intends to teach students more than just academics. They also are being trained to create a caring, kind environment in schools through Making Caring Common.

The program, created by Harvard University, wants to change how children treat each other, and other schools may be added to the program next year.

Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 17, 2022.