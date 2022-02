Los Angeles Unified School District’s new superintendent, Alberto Carvalho, is touring schools during his first week on the job.

Related Content LAUSD to keep outdoor mask mandate in place through this week, but changes may be coming

KTLA caught up with Carvalho Thursday, when he addressed the district’s mask policies and L.A. County’s decision to relax the outdoor masking requirements for campuses.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 8 on Feb. 17, 2022.