LAUSD plans to open 25 community vaccination clinics, including 3 this week

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood has been serving as a vaccination site for L.A. Unified employees. The district will begin using some campuses to provide shots to the community.(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles school district plans to open 25 community vaccination centers, starting with three this week, an effort to reach families through their local schools — trusted places of daily interaction, Supt. Austin Beutner said Monday.

The first two clinics are set to open Tuesday at Washington Preparatory Senior High School in South Los Angeles and Lincoln Senior High School in East Los Angeles. The district is collaborating with St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, which will provide the doses of vaccine and the clinical staff to administer the inoculations. L.A. Unified will oversee community outreach and provide operational support.

A third vaccination center is scheduled to open Friday at Gage Middle School in Huntington Park, in partnership with Northeast Community Clinics.

For some time, the limited vaccine supply has made securing appointments difficult. But the increasing supply of doses and rapid expansion of vaccine eligibility are expected to change the picture. There have also been persistent problems in reaching low-income Latino and Black communities — where providing protection from COVID-19 is especially critical to halting the pandemic, preventing serious illness and saving lives.

