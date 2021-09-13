LAUSD’s student vaccine mandate wins praise and provokes anger among parents

A seventh-grader at San Fernando Middle School receives the first dose of the Pfiizer vaccine inside the school gym on Aug. 30.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The assertive move last week by the Los Angeles Unified School District to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students — the first large school system in the nation to do so — has thrust the issue before education policymakers, especially those who support vaccines as essential to curb the pandemic.

If L.A. did it, should they?

The immediate answer for many school districts is probably not — at least not right away, amid concerns about parent opposition, litigation and the challenge of one more complication at a time when academic recovery and mental health support are imperative.

“Every district is looking at its resources, looking at its capacity and evaluating the health situation in the local community, as well as the views its community holds — trying to take all those factors into account when deciding on COVID mitigation measures,” said Troy Flint, chief information officer for the California School Boards Assn.

