LAUSD’s upcoming school year will start on Aug. 18, officials say

The Los Angeles Unified School District will begin its next academic year on Aug. 18, LAUSD officials announced Monday.

It was not immediately clear, however, whether classes will resume on campus or online instruction will continue at the start of the 2020-2021 school year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

LAUSD Supt. Austin Beutner is expected to provide more details at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

The nation’s second-largest school district has been conducting distance learning online since mid-March, a move aimed to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 to students, teachers, staff and others.

Beutner previously said that virtual learning will continue through the summer session.

Check back for updates on this developing story.