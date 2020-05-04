1  of  2
Breaking News
LAUSD’s upcoming school year will start on Aug. 18, officials say Riverside County officials discuss readiness for reopening businesses, churches
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

LAUSD’s upcoming school year will start on Aug. 18, officials say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Los Angeles Unified School District will begin its next academic year on Aug. 18, LAUSD officials announced Monday.

It was not immediately clear, however, whether classes will resume on campus or online instruction will continue at the start of the 2020-2021 school year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

LAUSD Supt. Austin Beutner is expected to provide more details at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

The nation’s second-largest school district has been conducting distance learning online since mid-March, a move aimed to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 to students, teachers, staff and others.

Beutner previously said that virtual learning will continue through the summer session.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter